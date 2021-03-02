While states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions following news that a third vaccine has been approved in the U.S., a senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the Senate prepares to move forward on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, and Biden on Monday launched a lobbying effort targeting fellow Democrats to unify them on the legislation.
As COVID-19 outbreaks hit gyms, CDC urges stricter precautions
Public health officials on Wednesday urged gymgoers to wear masks when they work out and to remain 6 feet apart, as new research described the rapid spread of coronavirus infections during high-intensity exercise classes at gyms in Honolulu and Chicago.
Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised fitness centers to take a variety of measures to prevent outbreaks, including enforcing proper mask use and reminding gym and staff members to stay home if they have symptoms of illness or have tested positive for the virus.
Heavy breathing during intense physical activity in confined indoor spaces increases chances of transmission, and fitness teachers who shouted exercise instructions to members may also have contributed to the spread, the CDC research found. Exercising outdoors or taking virtual fitness classes could help reduce infection risk, the authors noted.
Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged
Serbian health experts urged the government on Tuesday to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections that they say threaten the Balkan nation’s health care system.
The numbers of daily new infections have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that so far has seen nearly 1 million people receive a first vaccine shot. That rate of vaccinations has made Serbia, a non-European Union nation, one of the best in Europe when it comes to delivering vaccines to its citizens.
Still, the demand for a state of emergency is unlikely to win support from the conservative government, which is hoping that its program of trying to get vaccines from the West, China and Russia will pull Serbia out of the pandemic’s devastating economic and social undertow.
Chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon of the government-appointed coronavirus crisis team told the state RTS television network on Tuesday that there is “no alternative” to ordering a lockdown.
“We must ban contacts or we will break. And then we will realize what it means when the health system collapses,” he said.
Hurry up and vaccinate teachers, state lawmakers are urging Gov. Jay Inslee as Seattle schools and their teachers union face off over reopening. But Inslee isn't showing signs of budging. Our vaccine guide outlines who can get shots next and when it's likely to happen.
Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine — an unusual pact between fierce competitors that could sharply boost the supply, senior White House officials say.
The CDC's head is "really worried" that states are reopening too fast. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is warning individuals not to let down their guard as more and more governors lift restrictions.
As COVID-19 outbreaks slam gyms, the CDC is advising stricter precautions.
A variant found in five U.S. states infected many people who had already recovered from COVID-19 in hard-hit Brazil, new studies have found.
Be aware of one vaccine side effect that can be mistaken for cancer. In many cases, getting the first vaccine dose is like you’ve "started a cold car." Here’s what to expect after that.
"The whole plane was just going crazy." A Frontier Airlines flight was canceled Sunday night after a large group of passengers refused to wear masks, the airline said. By Monday morning, the airline was facing accusations of anti-Semitism.
Microsoft's vaccine scheduling software has "fallen short," the company said as frustration boiled over among people who couldn't book appointments.
The fate of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill hangs in the Senate, where Democrats don't have a single vote to spare.
