While states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions following news that a third vaccine has been approved in the U.S., a senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Senate prepares to move forward on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, and Biden on Monday launched a lobbying effort targeting fellow Democrats to unify them on the legislation.

Hurry up and vaccinate teachers, state lawmakers are urging Gov. Jay Inslee as Seattle schools and their teachers union face off over reopening. But Inslee isn't showing signs of budging. Our vaccine guide outlines who can get shots next and when it's likely to happen.

Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine — an unusual pact between fierce competitors that could sharply boost the supply, senior White House officials say.

The CDC's head is "really worried" that states are reopening too fast. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is warning individuals not to let down their guard as more and more governors lift restrictions.

As COVID-19 outbreaks slam gyms, the CDC is advising stricter precautions.

A variant found in five U.S. states infected many people who had already recovered from COVID-19 in hard-hit Brazil, new studies have found. 

Be aware of one vaccine side effect that can be mistaken for cancer. In many cases, getting the first vaccine dose is like you’ve "started a cold car." Here’s what to expect after that.

"The whole plane was just going crazy." A Frontier Airlines flight was canceled Sunday night after a large group of passengers refused to wear masks, the airline said. By Monday morning, the airline was facing accusations of anti-Semitism.

Microsoft's vaccine scheduling software has "fallen short," the company said as frustration boiled over among people who couldn't book appointments.

The fate of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill hangs in the Senate, where Democrats don't have a single vote to spare.

