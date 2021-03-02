We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged
Serbian health experts urged the government on Tuesday to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections that they say threaten the Balkan nation’s health care system.
The numbers of daily new infections have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that so far has seen nearly 1 million people receive a first vaccine shot. That rate of vaccinations has made Serbia, a non-European Union nation, one of the best in Europe when it comes to delivering vaccines to its citizens.
Still, the demand for a state of emergency is unlikely to win support from the conservative government, which is hoping that its program of trying to get vaccines from the West, China and Russia will pull Serbia out of the pandemic’s devastating economic and social undertow.
Chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon of the government-appointed coronavirus crisis team told the state RTS television network on Tuesday that there is “no alternative” to ordering a lockdown.
“We must ban contacts or we will break. And then we will realize what it means when the health system collapses,” he said.
"The whole plane was just going crazy." A Frontier Airlines flight was canceled Sunday night after a large group of passengers refused to wear masks, the airline said. By Monday morning, the airline was facing accusations of anti-Semitism.
Microsoft's vaccine scheduling software has "fallen short," the company said as frustration boiled over among people who couldn't book appointments.
The fate of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief billhangs in the Senate, where Democrats don't have a single vote to spare.
