New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine equipped children 5 and older with strong protection against death or hospitalization.

The report comes a day after New York health officials suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5 to 11-year-olds as in older kids.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people against using unauthorized COVID-19 tests by companies Celltrion, ACON Laboratories and SD Biosensor due to the high risk of false test results.

