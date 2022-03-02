New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine equipped children 5 and older with strong protection against death or hospitalization.
The report comes a day after New York health officials suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5 to 11-year-olds as in older kids.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people against using unauthorized COVID-19 tests by companies Celltrion, ACON Laboratories and SD Biosensor due to the high risk of false test results.
Coronavirus invades cells in the penis and testicles of monkeys, researchers discover
The coronavirus may infect tissue within the male genital tract, new research on rhesus macaques shows. The finding suggests that symptoms like erectile dysfunction reported by some COVID-19 patients may be caused directly by the virus, not by inflammation or fever that often accompany the disease.
The research demonstrated that the coronavirus infected the prostate, penis, testicles and surrounding blood vessels in three male rhesus macaques. The monkeys were examined with whole body scans specially designed to detect sites of infection.
Scientists — who expected to find the coronavirus in spots like the lungs but did not know where else they would find it — were somewhat surprised by the discovery.
“The signal that jumped out at us was the complete spread through the male genital tract,” said Thomas Hope, the paper’s senior author and a professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. “We had no idea we would find it there.”