The United States is poised to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations on Friday, weeks ahead of his target date — a milestone that means the country is now in a position to help supply Canada and Mexico with millions of shots.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced an additional 2 million Washingtonians — including restaurant workers and people between 60 and 64 years old — will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 31.

Restaurant workers, people between 60 and 64, and several other groups of Washingtonians can get vaccines starting March 31, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. Here's our guide to getting yours, plus a look at the side effects and what you can do about them.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities can allow indoor visits under certain conditions, Inslee also announced.

How important is the second dose of a vaccine? And can you choose which vaccine you get? Our FAQ Friday tackles those questions and looks at whether Seattle-area residents are finishing the vaccine journeys they started.

The United States will send millions of AstraZeneca vaccines to Mexico and Canada. The shots are safe but patients should watch for warning signs of blood clots, European regulators decided yesterday. The vaccine awaits approval in the U.S. as we hit the milestone today of 100 million American injections with other kinds of vaccines, weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's target date.

A famed deli is promising a delicious reward if it gets 30 days of perfect mask-wearing.

