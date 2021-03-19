The United States is poised to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations on Friday, weeks ahead of his target date — a milestone that means the country is now in a position to help supply Canada and Mexico with millions of shots.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced an additional 2 million Washingtonians — including restaurant workers and people between 60 and 64 years old — will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 31.

