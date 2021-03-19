The United States is poised to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations on Friday, weeks ahead of his target date — a milestone that means the country is now in a position to help supply Canada and Mexico with millions of shots.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced an additional 2 million Washingtonians — including restaurant workers and people between 60 and 64 years old — will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 31.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.
The revised COVID-19 recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has forced some schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling and take other steps to keep children away from one another.
Three feet “gives school districts greater flexibility to have more students in for a prolonged period of time,” said Kevin Quinn, director of maintenance and facilities at Mundelein High School in suburban Chicago.
In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard. Studies of what happened in some of them helped sway the agency, said Greta Massetti, who leads the CDC’s community interventions task force.
AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Germany after clot scare
Germany resumed vaccinations with the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday, following a recommendation by European regulators that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.
The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that the vaccine is safe but it can’t rule out a link to a small number of rare blood clots reported on the continent, and patients should be told to look out for any warning signs.
The move paved the way for more than a dozen European countries, which had suspended use of the shot over the past week, to begin using it again.
Authorities in Berlin said two large vaccination centers that offer the AstraZeneca shot to people in the German capital will reopen Friday, and people whose appointments were canceled this week will be able to get the vaccine over the weekend without making a new one.
England explores proof of vaccine, negative test for sports fans
England is considering the introduction of coronavirus certificates as a way of getting fans back into large sports events in significant numbers as pandemic restrictions are eased.
The government is exploring asking supporters to provide proof they have been vaccinated or have tested negative, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Friday.
“From June 21, if all goes to plan … we hope to get people back in significant numbers,” Dowden told Sky News. “We’re piloting the different things that will enable that to happen. Clearly it will have to be done in a COVID-secure way.”
One of the pilot events is due to be the FA Cup final on May 15, with the government hoping for more than 10,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium game after they have been tested or vaccinated.
The government already has plans to relax coronavirus curbs from May 17 to allow up to 10,000 fans at stadiums but with social distancing. June 21 is the final stage on a road map to remove most restrictions, paving the way to a return to full stadiums for the first time since March 2020.
Restaurant workers, people between 60 and 64, and several other groups of Washingtonians can get vaccines starting March 31, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. Here's our guide to getting yours, plus a look at the side effects and what you can do about them.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities can allow indoor visits under certain conditions, Inslee also announced.
How important is the second dose of a vaccine? And can you choose which vaccine you get? Our FAQ Friday tackles those questions and looks at whether Seattle-area residents are finishing the vaccine journeys they started.
The United States will send millions of AstraZeneca vaccines to Mexico and Canada. The shots are safe but patients should watch for warning signs of blood clots, European regulators decided yesterday. The vaccine awaits approval in the U.S. as we hit the milestone today of 100 million American injections with other kinds of vaccines, weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's target date.
A famed deli is promising a delicious reward if it gets 30 days of perfect mask-wearing.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
