The COVID-19 funding impasse could hamper the Biden administration’s Test to Treat plan that would allow people to go to their local drugstore and obtain a free COVID-19 test or antiviral medication if they tested positive, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned.
Aside from funding, concerns are growing over people losing their health insurance if their eligibility for Medicaid lapses once the government ends the official COVID-19 public health emergency.
Meanwhile, the Pacific island nation of Samoa will go into lockdown after officials detected its first case of community-transmitted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
A woman tested positive for COVID-19 as she was about to leave the country and a leaked government report indicates she had visited several public spaces since she first began feeling ill.
China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
China’s health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first since January 2021, as the country battles its worst outbreak in two years driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.
Nationwide, China has reported more than 29,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of March.
It has pressed on with its tried-and-true policy of lockdowns and mass testing of millions of people as part of a successful, if burdensome, “zero-COVID” strategy since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in 2019.
Understaffing leaves after-school programs with unmet demand
The return to classrooms for the nation’s schoolchildren has not meant a return to work for many of their parents who, with workdays that outlast school days, are finding crucial after-school programs in short supply.
School-based providers list difficulties hiring and retaining staff as the biggest reasons they have not fully rebounded from pandemic shutdowns and they say they are as frustrated as the parents they are turning away.
“We’re in a constant state of flux. We’ll hire one staffer and another will resign,” said Ester Buendia, assistant director for after-school programs at Northside Independent School District in Texas. “We’ve just not been able to catch up this year.”