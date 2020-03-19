Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Public gatherings are restricted, and places of entertainment and recreation are closed statewide.
As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 175 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,187 cases, including 66 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 562 people fall ill and 56 of them die, according to the county’s public health department.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.
Live updates:
Drive-thru coronavirus screening opens Friday in Spokane but you need a doctor’s note
Starting Friday, medical personnel wearing protective equipment will be ready to screen hundreds of people referred by doctors for COVID-19 testing as they drive through a four-car-wide white tent set up in the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center parking lot.
You must have a doctor’s referral to get in.
“It’s all the local health care providers collaborating together,” said Kelli Hawkins, Spokane regional health district spokesperson. “And they’re working with us.”
The collaborative screening site will divert traffic from, and lessen the threat of exposure at, local emergency departments and urgent care facilities, Hawkins said. It will also give public health officials a better idea of how many samples are being sent to labs for COVID-19 testing.
The site will be equipped to see about 300 cars each day, with up to two people in each car.
“This doesn’t mean go ahead and come on out” to be tested, Hawkins said.
Only people who are referred by their doctor will be sent to the site for a screening, where they will be asked about their symptoms, travel history and contacts with people during the previous two weeks, according to Hawkins.
Read the full story here.
In desperate survival mode, Europe's biggest airline cuts 95% of seats
Three of the world’s leading airlines laid bare the devastation the coronavirus is inflicting on air travel, with Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Delta Air Lines parking a total of 1,500 planes and Qantas Airways laying off close to 30,000 employees in some of the industry’s deepest cuts to date.
The measures at Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest carrier, go furthest, with Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr saying today he’ll eliminate 95% of seats, shrinking the timetable to a level last seen in 1955. Delta is grounding half the fleet to wipe out 70% of capacity, while Qantas, which has been idling planes weeks, is ceasing international operations.
“The coronavirus has placed the entire global economy and our company in an unprecedented state of emergency,” Spohr said. “No one can foresee the consequences. We have to counter this extraordinary situation with drastic and sometimes painful measures.”
The cuts highlight the desperation gripping airlines as they shrink operations amid a collapse in demand and moves to close national borders. For many operators that means mothballing the business and taking draconian steps to stop cash draining away while the virus retains its grip. Even then, the sector may need $200 billion in support to weather the pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Read the whole story here.
Trump calls himself a "wartime" president in the battle against virus
Describing himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy, President Donald Trump invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also signed an aid package — which the U.S. Senate approved earlier Wednesday — that will guarantee sick leave to workers who fall ill.
Trump tapped his authority under the 70-year-old Defense Production Act to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.
Yet he seemed to minimize the urgency of the decision, later tweeting that he only tapped the Defense Production Act “should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future.”
Patient at Western State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA — A patient at Western State Hospital, Washington’s largest psychiatric facility, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient developed a fever on Friday after having outpatient surgery at a Pierce County hospital, according to a news release late Wednesday night by the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).
State medical staffers are working with Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to start tracing people the patient had contact with, according to the release.
“All visitors to Western State Hospital between March 13 and 16 are also encouraged to monitor for symptoms,” according to the news release. “If they experience any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider for further direction.”
The approximately 850-bed hospital is located in Lakewood and is a crucial piece of the state’s mental-health system. The hospital houses patients who were civilly committed by a judge or who were charged with a crime but found incompetent to stand trial.
The patient returned to Western State on Sunday, still with a fever, and the hospital put in place infection-control measures. On Monday, the patient returned to the Pierce County hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains at that hospital and is expected to recover, according to the news release.
The hospital plans to screen all those currently residing on the same ward as the infected patient for virus symptoms several times a day, according to the release. The hospital is also limiting some movement of patients, and restricting some movement of staff between wards.
Next up: Trump's $1 trillion plan to stabilize economy
By a sweeping bipartisan tally, the U.S. Senate approved a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it — and President Donald Trump quickly signed it.
By the time the measure became law Wednesday, the White House and lawmakers had turned their focus to the administration’s far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.
Details on Trump’s economic-rescue plan remain sparse — and it’s sure to grow with lawmaker add-ons — but its centerpiece is to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll as widespread sectors of the $21 trillion U.S. economy all but shut down.
Happening today: Get your questions answered
We’re sitting down (virtually) with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and two UW experts to record a video interview that we’ll share with you. You can submit questions before 9:30 today.
Here's help
How long will coronavirus live on surfaces or in the air around you? It depends. This is what’s known about the risks.
What to do if you might have COVID-19: Call your doctor and stay home unless you have these “emergency warning signs.”
Some grocery stores have set aside certain hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers. Here’s a partial list.
Families rely on schools for more than just learning. We’ve been updating this list of ways to get food, child care, education, mental health support and more.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The virus spread in a Kirkland nursing home for weeks while the response stalled: The outbreak that has sickened at least 81 of Life Care Center’s residents may have begun weeks before it was reported. Interviews with family members and 911 calls show a tragedy slowly unfolding amid confusion over who was responsible for testing residents. Read the Times Watchdog story, explore the timeline and listen to the 911 calls as Life Care turned into the nation’s largest source of COVID-19 deaths.
Travelers are reporting a “disturbing” lack of screening after their international flights land at Sea-Tac Airport — even as the people around them cough and sneeze. When we asked why, agencies pointed fingers at each other.
Boeing’s Everett factory workers are increasingly angry and worried as infections rise among employees. They’re describing dangerous conditions that are at odds with Boeing’s official guidance.
Who can cross the U.S.-Canada border, and who can’t? Families are worried about being divided, nearby residents are wondering about their jobs, and businesses and cities are bracing for a big hit.
Now is not the time for a “shelter in place” order, Gov. Jay Inslee says, but not all the experts agree. Inslee took steps yesterday to help workers and businesses, including a temporary halt on evictions.
A Shoreline soccer field will host a field hospital with 200 beds for people who can’t isolate and recover from COVID-19 in their own homes. More quarantine sites are planned. This comes as state health officials race to find more medical gear and a Bothell ventilator maker revs up production with “the weight of the world on our shoulders.”
About 40% of Puget Sound-area jobs are likely to be hit by wage reductions or layoffs as a result of the crisis, according to a study that breaks down which workers may be in the biggest trouble.
King County Metro is cutting bus service by as much as 25%, and Sound Transit is looking at reductions, too.
Americans of all ages are falling seriously ill, and children are no exception. A new study paints a clearer portrait of how kids’ health is affected.
Should college students go home for spring break? In Washington, it’s a complicated gamble.
Postcards from Seattle’s possible future: People who have been under lockdown for weeks in China and Italy are sharing their stories — and lessons learned.
How long will Americans be fighting the virus? Scientists’ modeling puts the timeline at months, not weeks. But Wuhan reported no new cases yesterday, offering hope to the world.
How will the pandemic affect the food supply? One of the first problems could be a labor shortage that ripples through grocery-store produce sections.
