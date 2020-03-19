Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Public gatherings are restricted, and places of entertainment and recreation are closed statewide.

As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 175 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,187 cases, including 66 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 562 people fall ill and 56 of them die, according to the county’s public health department.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.

