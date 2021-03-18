We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Pregnant people become eligible for vaccine in Washington
Anna Leonetti, a 28-year-old Seattle woman due in early June with a baby boy, said she was “excited” to get a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest on Wednesday. Pregnant women became eligible for vaccination on Wednesday under Washington state eligibility guidelines.
Leonetti said being pregnant during the pandemic has been isolating at times.
“You’re alone 10 hours a day and going through this major life event and people aren’t there to experience it with you,” Leonetti said. “I haven’t hugged my parents in over a year.”
Leonetti, who works in human resources, said she’s excited to visit with vaccinated family and friends soon.
The race to vaccinate Washington's teachers is getting a critical boost as local tribes step in with shots, even for those who aren't tribal members. "It’s our moral obligation to take care of each other," one tribal official explained as teachers cried tears of gratitude.
Kauai, one of the globe’s most treasured vacation places, has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year. Now that's changing.
