As Washington’s economy starts to brighten and recover from coronavirus closures and shutdowns, the state is projected to get $3.2 billion more in taxes through 2023, the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Wednesday launched a closely watched effort to create a joint vaccination passport for its more than 440 million citizens and residents, which could help to salvage the European summer tourism season and potentially serve as a model for the United States and other countries.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Pregnant people become eligible for vaccine in Washington

Anna Leonetti, 28, who is pregnant and due to give birth in June received her COVID-19 vaccine today at UW Medical Center’s Northwest campus at their vaccine clinic. Nurse Nikki Zerfas is giving her the jab. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Anna Leonetti, a 28-year-old Seattle woman due in early June with a baby boy, said she was “excited” to get a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest on Wednesday. Pregnant women became eligible for vaccination on Wednesday under Washington state eligibility guidelines. 

Leonetti said being pregnant during the pandemic has been isolating at times. 

“You’re alone 10 hours a day and going through this major life event and people aren’t there to experience it with you,” Leonetti said. “I haven’t hugged my parents in over a year.” 

Leonetti, who works in human resources, said she’s excited to visit with vaccinated family and friends soon.

—Evan Bush
Catch up on the past 24 hours

People with disabilities are now eligible for vaccines. But the definition of a disability isn't simple, and state officials are explaining the thinking on that. Here's a full look at who is eligible now, who's next and what it's safe to do after you're vaccinated. 

The race to vaccinate Washington's teachers is getting a critical boost as local tribes step in with shots, even for those who aren't tribal members. "It’s our moral obligation to take care of each other," one tribal official explained as teachers cried tears of gratitude.

The world is awaiting a decision today on whether evidence links the AstraZeneca vaccine to blood clots. With every day of delay, Europe is falling farther behind in its darkening race to outrun the virus' third wave. Find updates on the investigation by Europe’s top medical regulator.

The Oregon woman who refused to wear a mask and taunted an officer in a widely seen video landed in more trouble yesterday and wound up in jail.

People showing up for vaccines got a surprise as Seattle's sports power couple showed up to help out at Lumen Field Event Center yesterday. Take a look and enjoy the happy scenes.

Kauai, one of the globe’s most treasured vacation places, has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year. Now that's changing.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Seattle Times staff & news services

