As Washington’s economy starts to brighten and recover from coronavirus closures and shutdowns, the state is projected to get $3.2 billion more in taxes through 2023, the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the European Union on Wednesday launched a closely watched effort to create a joint vaccination passport for its more than 440 million citizens and residents, which could help to salvage the European summer tourism season and potentially serve as a model for the United States and other countries.
Italy honors COVID dead with living monument on anniversary
Italy inaugurated a living monument to its COVID-19 dead Thursday as it marked the anniversary of one of the most haunting moments of the pandemic: when Bergamo’s death toll reached such heights that an army convoy had to transport coffins out because its cemeteries and crematoriums were full.
Premier Mario Draghi visited the northern city on Thursday to commemorate a national day of mourning for Italy’s coronavirus victims. Flags flew at half-staff around the country and public authorities observed a minute of silence.
Draghi laid a wreath at Bergamo’s cemetery and inaugurated a forest named in honor of the more than 100,000 victims in Italy, the first country in the West to be hit by the outbreak.
“This wood doesn’t only contain only the memory of the many victims,” Draghi said. “This place is a symbol of the pain of an entire nation.”
At the Wood of Memory, Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori said the city had decided against a memorial or a piece of artwork to commemorate its dead.
“We decided to honor victims with a work that is alive, with a monument that breathes,” he told the handful of dignitaries gathered on a windy lawn surrounded by the first 100 freshly planted saplings.
EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links
The world awaited the results Thursday of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to blood clots reported in small numbers of recipients of the shot.
Concerns over the clotting led more than a dozen European countries to suspend use of the vaccine over the past week, even though the company and international health agencies said there was no indication the vaccine caused the clotting and recommended continuing inoculations.
The European Union drug regulator’s expert committee was expected to report its analysis Thursday, including whether any new precautions should be taken regarding the vaccine.
While many countries have continued to use the vaccine, there are concerns the debate could seriously undermine confidence in the shot.
UK: Shortfall in vaccine deliveries will delay jabs
British health authorities say COVID-19 vaccinations for people under age 50 may be delayed for up to a month amid a shortfall in supply, partly due to reduced deliveries from the Serum Institute of India.
Britain’s National Health Service told public health officials Thursday that vaccine supplies available for first doses would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29. As a result, people under 50 shouldn’t get shots unless they have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, according to a letter from Emily Lawson, the NHS’s chief commercial officer, and Dr. Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care.
Doctors had expected to begin vaccinating younger people next month, but that will have to be pushed back until May, said Dr. Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners and a GP in east London.
“It was disappointing news when we heard yesterday that the supplies weren’t going to be available during April,” he told the BBC. “It’s a massively successful program overall, and this is a bit of a setback.”
The Department of Health and Social Care said the delay won’t prevent the government from meeting its target of delivering a first dose of vaccine to everyone over 50 by mid-April and to all adults by July 31.
Pregnant people become eligible for vaccine in Washington
Anna Leonetti, a 28-year-old Seattle woman due in early June with a baby boy, said she was “excited” to get a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest on Wednesday. Pregnant women became eligible for vaccination on Wednesday under Washington state eligibility guidelines.
Leonetti said being pregnant during the pandemic has been isolating at times.
“You’re alone 10 hours a day and going through this major life event and people aren’t there to experience it with you,” Leonetti said. “I haven’t hugged my parents in over a year.”
Leonetti, who works in human resources, said she’s excited to visit with vaccinated family and friends soon.
People with disabilities are now eligible for vaccines. But the definition of a disability isn't simple, and state officials are explaining the thinking on that. Here's a full look at who is eligible now, who's next and what it's safe to do after you're vaccinated.
The race to vaccinate Washington's teachers is getting a critical boost as local tribes step in with shots, even for those who aren't tribal members. "It’s our moral obligation to take care of each other," one tribal official explained as teachers cried tears of gratitude.
The world is awaiting a decision today on whether evidence links the AstraZeneca vaccine to blood clots. With every day of delay, Europe is falling farther behind in its darkening race to outrun the virus' third wave. Find updates on the investigation by Europe’s top medical regulator.
The Oregon woman who refused to wear a mask and taunted an officer in a widely seen video landed in more trouble yesterday and wound up in jail.
People showing up for vaccines got a surprise as Seattle's sports power couple showed up to help out at Lumen Field Event Center yesterday. Take a look and enjoy the happy scenes.
Kauai, one of the globe’s most treasured vacation places, has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year. Now that's changing.
