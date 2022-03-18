By
 

Over 30 companies across the world will soon begin making generic versions of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill thanks to an agreement negotiated on Thursday. The deal is expected to make the antiviral pill more accessible to the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning of a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. due to an increase in BA. 2 sub-variant cases in the UK. Fauci’s warning comes as U.S. resources to respond to the pandemic dwindle.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Canada's changing rules for travelers are finally promising relief for Washington border towns, where businesses saw "catastrophic losses" from a lack of cross-border travelers. Here are the new rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people who want to get into Canada, starting April 1.

A flurry of high-profile COVID-19 cases is putting our nation's capital on edge, creeping ever closer to President Joe Biden as he confronts the challenges of managing a split-screen pandemic. Amid the reopenings, Dr. Anthony Fauci is pointing to three signs that cases could soon rise again.

Samoa is hurrying into lockdown as it faces its very first outbreak.

