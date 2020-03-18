Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee said late Sunday he would further restrict public gatherings and temporarily close places of entertainment and recreation statewide. He made the order official Monday morning.
As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 108 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,012 cases, including 55 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 518 people fall ill and 46 of them die, according to the county’s public health department. A Seattle-based expert estimates the U.S. could have 10 times as many cases as have been confirmed.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.
Live updates:
Trader Joe's on Roosevelt in Seattle reports COVID-19 case
Trader Joe’s notified customers Tuesday that an employee of its store at 4555 Roosevelt Way N.E. in Seattle has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee was last present in the store on March 7, according to the announcement.
Grocery workers are on the pandemic’s front lines, feeling vulnerable as the virus spreads. Coming to work is like “walking into a minefield,” one says. Read more on that here.
World virus infections pass 200,000; Europe’s borders jammed
BERLIN — Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000.
In releasing the new figures, Johns Hopkins University also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.
European leaders have closed borders to nonessential traffic, while leaving many frontiers open to cross-border workers and trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine. That has led to massive backups of travelers and trucks alike.
It's official: U.S., Canada closing border to nonessential travel
TORONTO — The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries.
What's up with the toilet paper?
TP has become a weird symbol of safety, a good-luck charm. Here’s the psychology behind why even the most rational souls are getting pulled into the fray.
And there’s a reason to think twice about hand-sanitizer hoarding: It’s hurting homeless people.
Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets
NEW YORK — The vicious swings keep coming for the stock market, and the S&P 500 sank more than 5% in early trading Wednesday to erase most of the prior’s day respite.
Markets have been incredibly volatile for weeks as Wall Street and the White House acknowledge an increasing risk of a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak. The typical day this month has seen the stock market swing by 4.9%. Over the last decade, the typical move was just 0.4%.
The selling pressure swept markets around the world. Benchmark U.S. oil fell more than 10% and dropped below $24 per barrel for the first time since 2002. European stock indexes lost 5% following broad losses in Asia. Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments, fell as investors flocked to the very shortest-term Treasury debt.
Here's help
If you’re scrambling for childcare and at-home learning, dig into these useful resources.
Coronavirus is closing Social Security offices. Here’s how to get benefit help.
Can your kids go on a playdate? Is it safe to go to the store? This Q&A has advice on social distancing.
Keep your food clean and safe. Here are the latest recommendations on how to do that, plus eight tips on cooking cleanly at home.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A doctor from the Lummi Nation is in self-quarantine while he awaits test results for the novel coronavirus. Here’s how Lane and other tribal members acted earlier and went further than many governments to safeguard against the pandemic.
Washington state is scrambling to prepare for a surge in patients with severe COVID-19 as the number of cases in the state surpasses 1,000. One big worry: Health workers keep testing positive.
The U.S. and Canada plan to ban non-essential travel between the countries, but with our economies tied so closely, the exemptions will be significant. Trump also will announce strict new controls at the southern border that include turning back all asylum-seekers.
The pandemic “will last 18 months or longer” and could include “multiple waves,” according to a federal plan that lays out how this grim scenario may unfold and what the government should do in response. A chilling scientific paper helped upend the U.S. strategy.
Mortgage lenders may suspend payments for millions of Americans.
Trump is pushing Congress to speed emergency checks to Americans and enlist the military for MASH-like hospitals — a package that could cost $1 trillion.
Many taxpayers will get a 90-day break on their payments. But you still need to file by April 15.
Seattle-area grocery workers are on the pandemic’s front lines, feeling vulnerable as the virus spreads. Coming to work is like “walking into a minefield,” one says. Supermarkets are starting to limit the number of shoppers and offer seniors-only hours. You can do a few things to make your shopping trips less stressful for everyone involved.
“We have to protect Boeing,” Trump said as the company sought a massive bailout for the aerospace industry. Even critics of big business aren’t seeing good alternatives.
Drive-through coronavirus tests have arrived in the Seattle area. Here’s who is eligible and what to expect.
“For me, it all started … with a fever.” A Seattle-area woman who recovered from COVID-19 has some things she wants the rest of us to know about it.
Whipping out thousands of pandemic-proof lunches: The sustenance goes beyond food in local schools’ new lunchtime routines.
“Share this story for those who don’t believe this is real.” The pandemic suddenly becomes all too real when it sickens people we know, columnist Danny Westneat writes. One of them: a longtime fixture at Seattle’s tiny Leschi Market.
Expedia customers are stuck in a nightmare, struggling to get refunds as travel cancellations drag down the Seattle company’s systems.
Gambling has gone dark in Las Vegas. Everything from casinos to convenience-store slot machines has shut down.
