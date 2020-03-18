Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
It's official: U.S., Canada closing border to nonessential travel
TORONTO — The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries.
Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets
NEW YORK — The vicious swings keep coming for the stock market, and the S&P 500 sank more than 5% in early trading Wednesday to erase most of the prior’s day respite.
Markets have been incredibly volatile for weeks as Wall Street and the White House acknowledge an increasing risk of a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak. The typical day this month has seen the stock market swing by 4.9%. Over the last decade, the typical move was just 0.4%.
The selling pressure swept markets around the world. Benchmark U.S. oil fell more than 10% and dropped below $24 per barrel for the first time since 2002. European stock indexes lost 5% following broad losses in Asia. Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments, fell as investors flocked to the very shortest-term Treasury debt.
Many taxpayers will get a 90-day break on their payments. But you still need to file by April 15.
Seattle-area grocery workers are on the pandemic’s front lines, feeling vulnerable as the virus spreads. Coming to work is like “walking into a minefield,” one says. Supermarkets are starting to limit the number of shoppers and offer seniors-only hours. You can do a few things to make your shopping trips less stressful for everyone involved.
“Share this story for those who don’t believe this is real.” The pandemic suddenly becomes all too real when it sickens people we know, columnist Danny Westneat writes. One of them: a longtime fixture at Seattle’s tiny Leschi Market.
