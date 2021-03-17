By
 

As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine shots, some who have spent months suffering from the virus are reporting they’re seeing their symptoms disappear after their vaccinations, leaving experts with yet another puzzling clinical development surrounding the disease.

Meanwhile, drug companies continue their research around existing and new vaccines. Moderna has begun a study that will test its COVID vaccine in children and babies in the United States and Canada. And in China, authorities have approved a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Starting today, many more front-line workers can get vaccines in Washington. They include (among others) grocery workers, bus drivers, pregnant women, some people with disabilities — and farmworkers, who are at the center of a big vaccination push. Here's our guide to getting a vaccine.

It's St. Patrick's Day, and pots of gold are arriving as federal stimulus payments start hitting bank accounts today. Find out how to track your payment.

New hot spots of infection are popping up in the U.S. after weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations. In a week that's a major turning point for reopenings, disease experts are warning that a dangerous variant and a rush to return to normal life may prolong the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump assured his supporters last night that COVID-19 vaccination is safe, saying he'd recommend it to "a lot of people that don’t want to get it."

Some COVID-19 "long-haulers" are getting a delightful surprise: Their symptoms are easing after vaccines. Scientists are baffled.

—Kris Higginson
