Starting today, many more front-line workers can get vaccines in Washington. They include (among others) grocery workers, bus drivers, pregnant women, some people with disabilities — and farmworkers, who are at the center of a big vaccination push. Here's our guide to getting a vaccine.
New hot spots of infection are popping up in the U.S. after weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations. In a week that's a major turning point for reopenings, disease experts are warning that a dangerous variant and a rush to return to normal life may prolong the pandemic.
Former President Donald Trump assured his supporters last night that COVID-19 vaccination is safe, saying he'd recommend it to "a lot of people that don’t want to get it."
Some COVID-19 "long-haulers" are getting a delightful surprise:Their symptoms are easing after vaccines. Scientists are baffled.
