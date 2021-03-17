As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine shots, some who have spent months suffering from the virus are reporting they’re seeing their symptoms disappear after their vaccinations, leaving experts with yet another puzzling clinical development surrounding the disease.
Meanwhile, drug companies continue their research around existing and new vaccines. Moderna has begun a study that will test its COVID vaccine in children and babies in the United States and Canada. And in China, authorities have approved a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe volunteer at Seattle’s giant new vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center
Day 3 at what is being called the largest civilian-run COVID-19 vaccination site in the U.S. featured some star-power Wednesday. OL Reign and USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe and Storm guard Sue Bird were among the 500 volunteers at Lumen Field Event Center where people were receiving their vaccine shots.
Bird and Rapinoe, who are also engaged, were part of the site’s early shift, greeting and helping with the health screenings as people arrived. By afternoon, they were part of the crew directing people to vaccination stations.
Collaboration between the city, First & Goal, which owns the facility, and Swedish Health Services brought the site together. Rapinoe and Bird worked through the Storm to sign up as volunteers, Wednesday being an off-day for Reign players.
While site supervisors knew the Olympians would be volunteering Wednesday, a spokesperson said there were plenty of surprised faces from people arriving for their scheduled shots and other volunteers. Bird and Rapinoe made a short speech to thank those volunteers, many who are front-line workers for the city that were re-positioned to convert the event center into a vaccination hub.
Where’s my stimulus payment? Maybe in your account (finally!)
For the third time in less than a year, the federal government is sending stimulus payments to millions of Americans, no small logistical feat. But that doesn’t mean it will go smoothly for everyone.
Some 90 million payments — totaling about $242.2 billion — are landing in bank accounts via direct deposit Wednesday, the Treasury Department said. An additional 150,000 payments should also arrive shortly, in the form of paper checks. And still more will go out in the coming weeks.
The payments — a maximum of $1,400 — are the largest issued to date, and eligibility has been expanded to dependent adults, including college students. As with previous rounds of pandemic stimulus, many banks are making the full amount of the payments available to customers, even if the money went into overdrawn accounts.
But there could still be bumps ahead for some recipients. The fast phase-outs of payments at higher incomes mean people might receive less than they would have under prior rounds, or no payment at all. The legislative process that Congress used to pass the bill has left payments vulnerable to private debt collectors. Your payment could arrive in a different form this time. And the eligibility rules mean you may (or may not) be allowed to keep a payment issued for a now-deceased spouse.
There’s even been confusion in recent days about the timing of the payments, after some financial institutions chose to make the money available before the government actually began delivering it Wednesday.
Employees at Trump’s Chicago hotel got vaccinated early, thanks to a hospital whose COO lives in the building
Employees at former President Donald Trump’s Chicago tower got special early access to coronavirus vaccines, arranged by a hospital whose chief operating officer owns a $2.7 million condo in Trump’s building, city officials said Wednesday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, said she was “disappointed” that 72 employees of Trump’s hotel and condo tower had been vaccinated on March 10 and 11 — despite city guidelines saying that hotel employees would not be eligible until March 29.
“We have a finite amount of vaccine in the city. We’ve been really, really careful to make sure that we’re using it in a way that prioritizes the most vulnerable people who are most at risk and most at risk of spreading it,” Lightfoot said in a news conference Wednesday. She added: “We just can’t have something like this happen again.”
Lightfoot said the city had asked for more details about the vaccination event from its organizer, Loretto Hospital. The small hospital is located in a majority-Black neighborhood nine miles from Trump’s downtown tower and says its mission is to provide vaccines to the “minority communities hardest hit” by the pandemic.
The hospital did not respond to questions from The Washington Post on Wednesday. day earlier, it had issued a statement saying that hospital executives had been “mistaken” about when hotel employees were eligible to be vaccinated.
Minnesota governor quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is quarantining for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s spokesman said Wednesday.
Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were in the same room as the staff member for a press conference on Monday but did not spend more than 15 minutes within six feet of the individual, spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement. The staff member discovered on Wednesday morning that a test they took Tuesday was positive.
The three will quarantine through March 25, meaning Walz will postpone his State of the State address that had been scheduled for later this month, Tshann said.
Walz has not yet received a coronavirus vaccine, Flanagan has received one dose of the Moderna vaccine and Malcolm received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot last week.
A year into pandemic, home foreclosures are rare
Lender moratoriums are keeping home foreclosures at unheard of low levels.
In February, only 11,281 nationwide home foreclosure notices were recorded — down 77% from a year earlier, according to the latest report from Attom Data Solutions.
“Extensions to the federal government’s foreclosure moratorium and CARES Act mortgage forbearance program continue to keep foreclosure activity historically low,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, an Attom Data Solutions company, said in the report.
About 2.6 million U.S. homeowners are still receiving payment forbearance from lenders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While housing analysts expect foreclosure filings to increase when lender forbearance programs end, huge increases in home values during the last year will make it easier for troubled mortgage holders.
NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies
Baylor coach Scott Drew could sympathize with Kansas counterpart Bill Self when the Jayhawks had a positive COVID-19 test during the Big 12 Tournament, forcing them to withdraw and putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in limbo.
After all, the Bears went through their own pause this season. Twice.
They struggled mightily coming out of it, too, barely squeaking by Iowa State before Kansas dealt them their only regular-season loss. They still have not looked like the national title contender they were before the pauses.
“ My heart went out to them,” Drew said of the Jayhawks, “because I know how the players feel about that, and how tough it is on them, and I know the concerns the coaching staff will have to have with safety going forward.”
Then again, maybe coaches won’t be quite as concerned.
All those pauses that 27 of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament went through during the season could end up benefitting them now that they’ve arrived in Indianapolis. Players, coaches and staff members who tested positive still have lingering antibodies, making them less susceptible to getting COVID-19 again — and potentially forcing their team to withdraw from the biggest tournament of their lives.
After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw
First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can.
With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move. And they suddenly seem eager for any signal — or fig leaf — that allows them to resume the shots.
That could come as soon as Thursday, when the European Medicines Agency releases initial results of its investigations into whether there is a connection between the vaccine and the blood clots. So far, the EMA and World Health Organization have said there’s no evidence the vaccine is to blame.
But experts worry that the damage already has been done. The suspensions by Germany, France, Italy, Spain and others have fueled doubts about the oft-maligned AstraZeneca vaccine, and vaccination efforts in general, as the world struggles to vanquish the pandemic.
Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US
Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns.
The pandemic’s diverging paths on the two continents can be linked in part to the much more successful vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the spread of more contagious variants in Europe.
Health experts in the U.S., though, say what’s happening in Europe should serve as a warning against ignoring social distancing or dropping other safeguards too early.
“Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “They simply took their eye off the ball.”
The result has been a sharp spike in new infections and hospitalizations in several European countries over the past few weeks.
Washington state projected to get $3.2 billion more in taxes as economy brightens amid COVID-19 recovery
OLYMPIA — Washington’s state tax collections are roaring back, with an estimated additional $3.2 billion projected through 2023 as parts of the economy brighten and people get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s a big chunk of money for a state with a $53.3 billion, two-year state budget that funds schools, parks, prisons and other programs.
And it’s a startling turnaround since last spring, when the economy shut down as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold and a $9 billion shortfall emerged, sparking predictions ranging from another Great Recession to something closer to a depression.
Wednesday’s projections by the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council project $1.3 billion additional for this current, two-year budget cycle. An additional $1.9 billion increase is forecast for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
That puts Washington state about back to the economic growth expected before the pandemic hit, said Steve Lerch, director of the forecast council.
St. Patrick’s Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year
A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day was planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage was canceled because of the pandemic.
Although the city’s usual huge parade with floats and marching bands was canceled, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined parade leaders and several dozen National Guard troops in marching up Madison Avenue early Wednesday morning to keep the tradition alive.
The city was just starting to shut down on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 and de Blasio waited until days before the parade to cancel it.
Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus
Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln to hand out informational flyers on the coronavirus pandemic to residents of the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges.
The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant who speaks four languages is part of a team of five street workers enlisted to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to people often not reached through traditional channels in an area where infection numbers have regularly been among the highest in the city.
There are a combination of factors that have made Neukoelln a virus hotspot in Berlin, but it was the lack of information making it to the residents that prompted the formation of Tuerkyilmaz’s “intercultural educational team,” or IKAT, in September by the Berlin NGO Chance BJS in coordination with district officials.
The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance, says Kazim Erdogan, a community leader with Turkish roots.
EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer
The European Union’s executive body proposed Wednesday issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease.
With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees the creation of certificates aimed at facilitating travel between EU member nations. The plan is set to be discussed during a summit of EU leaders next week,
“We all want the tourist season to start. We can’t afford to lose another season,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told Czech public radio.
The topic of vaccine certificates has been under discussion for weeks in the EU, where it proved to be divisive. The travel industry and southern European countries with tourism-dependent economies like Greece and Spain have pushed for the quick introduction of a program that would help eliminate quarantines and testing requirements for tourists.
But several other EU members, including France, argued that it would be premature and discriminatory to introduce such passes since a large majority of EU citizens haven’t had access to vaccines so far.
Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen
The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help get children back into the classroom safely in the middle of a pandemic.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.
“The time is now, and schools must act immediately to get students safely back into school buildings,” he said.
President Joe Biden has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office. He has ordered states to prioritize teachers in their vaccination plans, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines to help schools reopen.
Nepal expecting hundreds of Mount Everest climbers despite pandemic
Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic.
The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May, when weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Starting today, many more front-line workers can get vaccines in Washington. They include (among others) grocery workers, bus drivers, pregnant women, some people with disabilities — and farmworkers, who are at the center of a big vaccination push. Here's our guide to getting a vaccine.
It's St. Patrick's Day, and pots of gold are arriving as federal stimulus payments start hitting bank accounts today. Find out how to track your payment.
New hot spots of infection are popping up in the U.S. after weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations. In a week that's a major turning point for reopenings, disease experts are warning that a dangerous variant and a rush to return to normal life may prolong the pandemic.
Former President Donald Trump assured his supporters last night that COVID-19 vaccination is safe, saying he'd recommend it to "a lot of people that don’t want to get it."
Some COVID-19 "long-haulers" are getting a delightful surprise: Their symptoms are easing after vaccines. Scientists are baffled.
