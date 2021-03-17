As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine shots, some who have spent months suffering from the virus are reporting they’re seeing their symptoms disappear after their vaccinations, leaving experts with yet another puzzling clinical development surrounding the disease.

Meanwhile, drug companies continue their research around existing and new vaccines. Moderna has begun a study that will test its COVID vaccine in children and babies in the United States and Canada. And in China, authorities have approved a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

