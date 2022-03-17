Health officials and experts are on high alert for a possible wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. following a recent surge in Western Europe of the omicron subvariant known as BA.2.

Throughout the pandemic, widespread outbreaks similar to the one Western Europe is facing have hit the U.S. weeks later, prompting many health experts to predict the same will happen now.

Meanwhile, U.K. officials announced they will ease up on COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs despite an increase in reported COVID-19 infections.

Canadian officials announced that vaccinated visitors will no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

