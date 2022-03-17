Health officials and experts are on high alert for a possible wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. following a recent surge in Western Europe of the omicron subvariant known as BA.2.
Throughout the pandemic, widespread outbreaks similar to the one Western Europe is facing have hit the U.S. weeks later, prompting many health experts to predict the same will happen now.
Meanwhile, U.K. officials announced they will ease up on COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs despite an increase in reported COVID-19 infections.
Canadian officials announced that vaccinated visitors will no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
South Korea’s omicron deaths surge amid faltering response
Officials in South Korea tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response as daily cases and deaths reached record highs Thursday.
The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities may further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
The 621,266 new coronavirus cases diagnosed by health workers were also a record daily jump, shattering Wednesday’s previous high of 400,624. That pushed the national caseload to over 8.2 million, with more than 7.4 million cases added since the start of February.
The outbreak has been significantly bigger than what had been forecast by government health authorities, who maintain that omicron is nearing its peak. Still, South Korea has a much lower rate of COVID-19 deaths in relation to population size than the United States or many European nations, which officials attribute to high vaccinations with more than 68% of the population having received booster shots.
How Washington plans to live with COVID-19 in the coming months: State health officials this morning will unveil a plan to boost your access to treatments and prepare for the next wave … while focusing on "hope on the horizon." Yesterday, they laid out signs for that hope.
Masks are off, and Seattle educators are angry. Union members say the district shut them out of the decision to make masks optional. And with a student walkout planned next week, this is shaping up to be the first test for the district's permanent leader.