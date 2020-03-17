Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee said late Sunday he would further restrict public gatherings and temporarily close places of entertainment and recreation statewide. He made the order official Monday morning.
As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 135 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 904 cases, including 48 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 488 people fall ill and 43 of them die. A Seattle-based expert estimates the U.S. could have 10 times as many cases as have been confirmed.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.
T-Mobile closing 80% of its retail stores
Starting Tuesday, about 80% of T-Mobile’s retail stores will close until at least March 31, according to a letter sent to employees by President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert.
Sievert wrote of the need to balance serving customers with protecting employees.
“I take ALL of these responsibilities very seriously and also feel strongly about doing our part to slow the spread of this virus and help ‘flatten the curve’ to help keep people safe,” he wrote.
The company had already temporarily closed its indoor mall stores.
The 20% of retail stores that remain open represent a “critical mass” of locations that are “within a 30-minute drive for most customers in each market,” Sievert wrote. They will be open seven hours a day and staffed “ONLY with workers who are willing to come in and support our customers. No employee will be ‘REQUIRED’ to work in our stores over the next two weeks.”
T-Mobile will help retail employees “maintain their target income even during these initial closures this month,” he wrote. “… These aren’t simple decisions, but they are the right ones. We’ve said it before – the service we provide to keep our customers connected is essential, particularly right now. This is not a time to focus on tackling the competition. This is our time to focus on our community and do our part to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Please continue to do what is right for you and your family to stay healthy.”
Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Churchill Downs officials said the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years it won’t be run on the first Saturday in May.
Musicians doing free concerts on social media
Bans on large gatherings mean live concerts are out of the question — in person, anyway.
Social media is allowing musicians to perform for their fans even while everyone self-isolates:
My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc
— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020
Inside Day 1 of the surreal new world at Seattle’s restaurants: Monday was the first day without dining-room service, and as layoffs and closures multiply, owners of surviving restaurants are “totally in limbo.” The new normal, Bethany Jean Clement writes in a personal essay, is delivery and dread. And yet … the energetic scene at Canlis might give others hope.
Callers to Washington’s new coronavirus hotlines have been waiting … and waiting … and then getting the runaround. The call centers, caught off guard by massive demand, have been hampered by too few operators, technical snafus and contradicting messages from health care providers. Read the Times Watchdog story.
“This is bigger than all of us.” Every Washingtonian must act to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, state leaders said as they outlined how to avoid all unnecessary social interactions. The U.S. government has released its own sweeping guidelines urging, among other things, that all older Americans stay home.
The San Francisco area has screeched to a halt, with 7 million people ordered to shelter at home and only leave for “essential” reasons. Here’s what this will look like.
Thousands of families will get supermarket vouchers of $800 each from the city of Seattle. Here’s who is eligible. At the same time, the city faces a massive hole in its own budget amid the economic breakdown.
Boeing is asking the White House for aid as it tries to avoid layoffs, and Alaska Air is cutting flights and CEO pay.
Two intrepid lab sleuths in Seattle ramped up tests, working around the clock for days as the virus closed in. Here’s a look inside the work that’s leading the nation — and becoming increasingly personal for the two UW scientists.
Amazon is hiring 100,000 people to keep up with a crush of orders. It’s also raising hourly workers’ pay.
Nordstrom is temporarily shutting all of its stores.
Many tribal casinos are closing, too. In some ways, tribes moved faster than other governments to protect their people.
Home-sales activity isn’t slowing, brokers say, even though more than 30,000 Western Washington real estate agents have been warned not to host open houses.
King County property-tax bills may be delayed for homeowners and businesses in hardship situations. County leaders are making that request of Gov. Jay Inslee.
“Social distancing is impossible in a preschool.” Child care providers are in a scary situation, and so are parents. Meanwhile, schools around the Puget Sound area have had to transform nearly overnight; here’s how that’s going.
Small-business owners are banding together, and they’ve already thrown some creative life preservers to each other.
Love in the time of coronavirus: Megan Griffiths and Ben Camp were “really excited to get married,” and then the virus arrived. This is their story of starting from scratch to make unexpected memories.
Brawling monkeys and misplaced deer are among the more bizarre side effects of the crisis.
If you think you might have COVID-19, call your doctor and stay home unless you have “emergency warning signs,” health officials say.
Taking your temperature? Know that 98.6 isn’t “normal” anymore, and that’s an interesting little mystery.
One less thing to worry about: The toilet-paper supply pipeline is strong. Barring a new craze for mummy costumes, we can all relax about it.
As Gov. Inslee reminds Washingtonians that “we need to make changes,” here’s what’s allowed and what’s not under new social-distancing rules:
Here is what is and isn’t allowed as of today. pic.twitter.com/6MOOSG3rWp
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 17, 2020
