The pandemic's political divide: Far more Republicans than Democrats say they probably or definitely won't get a vaccine, according to a new poll that has public health officials worried. Meanwhile, the CDC says it's identified several chunks of Trump-era pandemic guidance that don't reflect scientific evidence.
"The third wave has already begun." Cases are spiking across Europe, where some leaders fear this will be the toughest week of the pandemic. Rome's streets emptied yesterday as Italy locked down again, a year after the first time.
How many cancers were missed or not treated quickly enough because of the pandemic? Researchers are seeing signs of trouble.
—Kris Higginson
