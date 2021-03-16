By
 

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all public schools in Washington offer students the option to return to a form of in-person learning, hoping to address students’ “alarming” educational inequities during a mental health crisis that has worsened during the pandemic.

But even as the state and country intensify efforts for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, health officials worry that political preferences will threaten the fight against the virus.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

People in the Seattle area are spending much more on groceries since the pandemic began, and a few items stand out. FYI Guy digs into what’s behind the increase, and looks at the stores where shoppers are paying the most — and least.

The furor over AstraZeneca's vaccine is growing, with at least a dozen countries hitting pause amid concerns about blood clotting. But key health agencies say people should keep getting the shots. Here's what is known, and what isn't.

The pandemic's political divide: Far more Republicans than Democrats say they probably or definitely won't get a vaccine, according to a new poll that has public health officials worried. Meanwhile, the CDC says it's identified several chunks of Trump-era pandemic guidance that don't reflect scientific evidence. 

"The third wave has already begun." Cases are spiking across Europe, where some leaders fear this will be the toughest week of the pandemic. Rome's streets emptied yesterday as Italy locked down again, a year after the first time.

The pandemic "is going to change education forever." Educators are rethinking everything from technology and testing to the "butt-in-desk" model of education.

How many cancers were missed or not treated quickly enough because of the pandemic? Researchers are seeing signs of trouble.

—Kris Higginson
