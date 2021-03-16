Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered all public schools in Washington offer students the option to return to a form of in-person learning, hoping to address students’ “alarming” educational inequities during a mental health crisis that has worsened during the pandemic.

But even as the state and country intensify efforts for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, health officials worry that political preferences will threaten the fight against the virus.

