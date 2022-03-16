If the ambitious vision does eventually pass Congress, lawmakers must still deliver the tens of billions of dollars it will take to translate it into reality and maintain focus after the coronavirus recedes.
As reported cases of the omicron variant subside, ticket sales for domestic flights last month exceeded the sales made during February 2019. The boost in sales is a first since the pandemic began placing restrictions on travel.
The airline industry is expecting a boost in ticket sales during the summer travel months as government leaders continue to ease or remove pandemic restrictions amid waning concerns over the omicron variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
How omicron fueled an unprecedented wave of breakthrough infections in WA
When the first COVID-19 vaccines began to arrive in Washington more than a year ago, the jubilation was evident. People traveled far at first to find a hard-to-come-by shot, with a hope that the end of the pandemic, or at least its deadliness, was near.
For those inoculated against the coronavirus, it was fairly uncommon to later test positive.
Then the variants hit.
These so-called “breakthrough” infections started popping up throughout the country last summer. As vaccination rates climbed and infections persisted, concern grew. At the time, the delta variant was overwhelming the region’s health care systems. Then the highly infectious omicron variant landed in the state and breakthrough cases nearly doubled.
At least nine House Democrats, one from WA, test positive after party retreat and late-night voting
At least nine House Democrats have announced in the past five days that they tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than half of those cases emerging after lawmakers attended a party retreat last week in Philadelphia.
It is unclear what drove the wave of cases or where the representatives had been infected. But members of the House spent hours on the floor without masks for votes that stretched late into the night last Wednesday before Democrats boarded buses to travel to their gathering.
The infections offered a jarring reminder that, even as top officials seek to pivot away from strict restrictions and encourage Americans to learn to live with the coronavirus, the pandemic rages on.
Even as reports of the infections circulated on Capitol Hill and cases continued to spike globally, there was little indication that officials at the White House or in Congress would reimpose a series of precautions that they have just begun to roll back. It reflects decisions across the country, where leaders are dropping pandemic-era restrictions and mandates.
—Emily Cochrane and Anushka Patil, The New York Times
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Graphics tell the story of how omicron fueled a massive wave of breakthrough infections in Washington. Cases in vaccinated residents nearly doubled when the variant arrived, and they were much more common among certain age groups, these charts show. Reinfections also rose exponentially. “But this does not mean the vaccines are not working,” King County’s health officer explains.
And the evidence that it's not over yet is under our feet. Researchers who looked in U.S. sewers are warning of a new bump in COVID-19 cases. The data raises plenty of questions.
Nine U.S. House Democrats, including one from Washington,have tested positive after lawmakers went to a retreat and spent hours without masks for votes that stretched late into the night. And VP Kamala Harris is limiting her schedule after her husband tested positive.
You can finally unlock your iPhone with a mask on.Here's how to do it, and the other new Apple features you should know about.