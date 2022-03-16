A Senate committee approved a pandemic preparedness bill on Tuesday that aims to promote a stronger medical supply chain and clearer crisis communications in the face of a pandemic.

If the ambitious vision does eventually pass Congress, lawmakers must still deliver the tens of billions of dollars it will take to translate it into reality and maintain focus after the coronavirus recedes.

As reported cases of the omicron variant subside, ticket sales for domestic flights last month exceeded the sales made during February 2019. The boost in sales is a first since the pandemic began placing restrictions on travel.

The airline industry is expecting a boost in ticket sales during the summer travel months as government leaders continue to ease or remove pandemic restrictions amid waning concerns over the omicron variant.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.