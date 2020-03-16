Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee said late Sunday he would further restrict public gatherings and temporarily close places of entertainment and recreation statewide.
As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made each day. The state Department of Health announced 60 new cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 769 cases, including 42 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 420 people fall ill and 37 of them die. A Seattle expert estimates the U.S. could have 10 times as many cases as have been confirmed.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.
Live updates:
Sunny, beautiful weather is here this week
If self-isolating or social-distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus has been stressful, you can get a much-needed mental-health boost by getting some sunshine, exercise and fresh air — as long as you stay away from others.
Kitsap Transit reduces passenger loads on ferries
Kitsap Transit’s foot ferries and fast ferries will carry fewer passengers than usual in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday evening announcement that he would bar public gatherings of 50 or more people.
Kitsap Transit said starting Monday it would reduce the number of passengers carried on each sailing of its local foot ferries and its fast-ferry service to Bremerton and Kingston.
Each sailing will now carry a maximum of 46 passengers. Fast ferry boats typically seat between 118 and 240 passengers.
The emergency policy will be in place “until further notice,” the agency said.
Riders with reservations on the Bremerton route will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, Kitsap Transit said, so not everyone with a reservation is guaranteed a spot.
On the Kingston route, people who ride a Kitsap Transit bus to the ferry terminal will get priority boarding, the agency said.
Kitsap Transit said it would continue to disinfect its ferries “at the end of each shift daily” and apologized for the inconvenience.
Stocks nosedive on Wall Street, triggering trading halt
NEW YORK — Stocks dropped 8% in the first minutes of trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down, from airlines to restaurants. Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.
The selling was just as aggressive in markets around the world. European stocks and crude oil were both down close to 10%. The world’s brightest spot may have been Japan, where the central bank announced more stimulus for the economy, and stocks still lost 2.5%.
The spreading coronavirus is causing businesses around the world to shut their doors, which is draining away revenue. That has economists slashing their expectations for upcoming months, and JPMorgan Chase says the U.S. economy may shrink at a 2% annual rate this quarter and 3% in the April-through-June quarter. To many investors, that meets the definition of a recession.
Here's help
This is the first weekday without school for many children and teachers. Here are some helpful resources, from finding food and childcare to keeping kids’ brains engaged.
Beware of coronavirus scams like these fake testing kits. And sorry, there is no such thing as anti-coronavirus toothpaste. Some “precautions” are pointless, maybe even dangerous. Here are five debunked myths about the virus.
Are you struggling to get refunds on travel? Travel Troubleshooter has some advice for you.
People in 12-step groups are finding new ways to stay connected as meetings get canceled.
Catch up on what happened over the weekend
Washington state shuts all restaurants and bars: Gov. Jay Inslee’s declaration today will close restaurants’ doors to customers, allowing only takeout and delivery. It also caps all public gatherings at 50 people to slow the spread of the virus. And King County officials are ordering a halt to operations at businesses ranging from fitness clubs to dance halls. Here’s what will change in our daily lives.
How big will the outbreak get? State officials facing agonizing decisions are leaning on Bellevue researchers who are “building the plane as we’re flying it.” Their models show how a small delay in action can produce terrible consequences, but they also provide some reasons to be hopeful.
An ER doctor at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland is in critical condition with COVID-19.
“There is plenty of food in the country.” Just not on your local store shelves, maybe, as fearful Americans stockpile food at an unprecedented rate. The nation’s biggest retailers, farmers and meat producers are talking about what’s happening and what you can expect.
The people who weren’t emptying store shelves this weekend were ordering groceries on Amazon, and the overload of deliveries created a big mess.
Boeing faces a stark decision on whether to slash production, which could spell substantial local layoffs. The company is among those hit hardest by the stock market crash.
The Federal Reserve took massive emergency action Sunday to try to help the economy withstand the coronavirus. Among its steps: slashing the benchmark interest rate to near zero.
COVID-19 claimed a life in rural Washington, and now the small, heartbroken community of Quincy is preparing for what could come next.
Seattle is not empty, but it is eerie. Looking at these photos is a bit like peering into an alternate universe.
The emergency calls started stacking up, and in a matter of hours, Kirkland found itself at the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. This is the story of how the city and its residents responded to their head-spinning new reality.
Three major Northwest ski areas have suspended operations.
Most dancers smiled gamely, but several wiped away tears. A ballet that (almost) nobody saw faded away, quietly and beautifully, as the curtain went down. Moira Macdonald writes about what it’s like to watch a Pacific Northwest Ballet performance in a nearly empty McCaw Hall. Here are a few ways you can help artists, musicians and other arts-and-culture workers get through this crisis.
Putting all college classes online is daunting, even for a tech-rich place like UW. Local professors and students alike are learning how to build a better online classroom.
Here’s a list of major Seattle-area events that have moved online. Others have been canceled or postponed.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus information and prevention tips: a visual guide
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home
- Keep your phone clean but don't submerge it or bleach it
- "Simple, low-tech things": The government's coronavirus advice
- Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- EvergreenHealth doctor tests positive for coronavirus, in critical condition
- Washington state to shut down restaurants, bars, and cap gatherings at 50 to stop spread of coronavirus
- Coronavirus daily news updates, March 15: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state, and the nation
- Boeing Field, two Eastside properties to be used for housing homeless people during coronavirus pandemic
- How big will the coronavirus outbreak get? This Bellevue scientist is figuring that out