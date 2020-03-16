Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the new type of coronavirus that causes a disease called COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee said late Sunday he would further restrict public gatherings and temporarily close places of entertainment and recreation statewide.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.
Stocks nosedive on Wall Street, triggering trading halt
NEW YORK — Stocks dropped 8% in the first minutes of trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down, from airlines to restaurants. Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.
The selling was just as aggressive in markets around the world. European stocks and crude oil were both down close to 10%. The world’s brightest spot may have been Japan, where the central bank announced more stimulus for the economy, and stocks still lost 2.5%.
The spreading coronavirus is causing businesses around the world to shut their doors, which is draining away revenue. That has economists slashing their expectations for upcoming months, and JPMorgan Chase says the U.S. economy may shrink at a 2% annual rate this quarter and 3% in the April-through-June quarter. To many investors, that meets the definition of a recession.
Washington state shuts all restaurants and bars: Gov. Jay Inslee’s declaration today will close restaurants’ doors to customers, allowing only takeout and delivery. It also caps all public gatherings at 50 people to slow the spread of the virus. And King County officials are ordering a halt to operations at businesses ranging from fitness clubs to dance halls. Here’s what will change in our daily lives.
How big will the outbreak get? State officials facing agonizing decisions are leaning on Bellevue researchers who are “building the plane as we’re flying it.” Their models show how a small delay in action can produce terrible consequences, but they also provide some reasons to be hopeful.
“There is plenty of food in the country.” Just not on your local store shelves, maybe, as fearful Americans stockpile food at an unprecedented rate. The nation’s biggest retailers, farmers and meat producers are talking about what’s happening and what you can expect.
The people who weren’t emptying store shelves this weekend were ordering groceries on Amazon, and the overload of deliveries created a big mess.
