As teachers in the Seattle area and beyond get vaccinated against COVID-19, some are still anxious about how schools will manage a partial return to in-person instruction by April 19. While Seattle Public Schools aims to space students six feet apart, a new study suggests that schools could safely reopen as long as children maintain three feet of distance, wear masks and take other precautions.

Staying vigilant against the virus remains a challenge at universities like Duke, which ordered 14,000 of its students to quarantine following an outbreak linked to fraternity events.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on Sunday news shows, called on former President Donald Trump to urge his followers to get vaccinated.

Biden to name Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, Gene Sperling, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of National Economic Council, left, listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks during Biden’s meeting with CEO’s in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, a White House official said Monday.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Gene Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, a White House official said Monday.

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden himself had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The package, signed into law Thursday, follows more than $4 trillion in pandemic relief. It seeks to fund mass vaccinations, speed hiring, reopen schools, stabilize state and local government finances and halve child poverty. Promised direct payments of $1,400 began to be issued this weekend, but Sperling’s task will involve sums that sprawl across governments as firms such as Goldman Sachs estimate that total growth this year could be 7%.

Read the story here.

—Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Alaska reports one-third vaccinated 1 year after 1st case

Exactly one year after Alaska announced its first case of the coronavirus, the state reported that over one-third of its residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The figures were reported last Friday just days after the state dropped restrictions on who could get coronavirus vaccinations, opening eligibility to anyone 16 or older living or working in the state.

Alaska was the first state in the U.S. to remove vaccine eligibility requirements.

About 187,000 people, about 33.1% of all state residents over 16, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday. About 69% of residents aged 65 or older had received at least one vaccine dose.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

Kareen Troitino stands outside the Federal Corrections Institution, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Miami. Troitino, a local correction’s officer union president, said that fewer than half of the facility’s 240 employees have been fully vaccinated as of March 11. Many of the workers who refused had expressed concerns about the vaccine’s efficacy and side effects, Troitino said. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A Florida correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group: “Will you take the COVID-19 vaccine if offered?”

The answer from more than half: “Hell no.” Only 40 of the 475 respondents said yes.

In Massachusetts, more than half the people employed by the Department of Correction declined to be immunized. A statewide survey in California showed that half of all correction employees will wait to be vaccinated. In Rhode Island, prison staff have refused the vaccine at higher rates than the incarcerated, according to medical director Dr. Justin Berk. And in Iowa, early polling among employees showed a little more than half the staff said they’d get vaccinated.

As states have begun COVID-19 inoculations at prisons across the country, corrections employees are refusing vaccines at alarming rates, causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside. Infection rates in prisons are more than three times as high as in the general public. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms, and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
—Kris Higginson
