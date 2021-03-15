As teachers in the Seattle area and beyond get vaccinated against COVID-19, some are still anxious about how schools will manage a partial return to in-person instruction by April 19. While Seattle Public Schools aims to space students six feet apart, a new study suggests that schools could safely reopen as long as children maintain three feet of distance, wear masks and take other precautions.

Staying vigilant against the virus remains a challenge at universities like Duke, which ordered 14,000 of its students to quarantine following an outbreak linked to fraternity events.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on Sunday news shows, called on former President Donald Trump to urge his followers to get vaccinated.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

