Scientists across several European countries have recently reported a hybrid of omicron and delta, but officials said the hybrid is not a novel concern and does not seem to have grown or spread exponentially.

Meanwhile, Americans may need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep hospitalization and deaths under control due to the waning effectiveness of existing vaccines on variants such as omicron, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

"It's OK if you're scared or excited." The switch to optional mask-wearing in Washington's schools is rattling some students and teachers. Here's how the first day went yesterday.

Schools did far less to contain COVID-19 in one Colorado district, and many of its students flourished. A mom who moved there from Washington state is explaining how this played out for her teen.

If your Amazon or Walmart package is late, it might be because of COVID in China. Lockdowns have halted manufacturing, and there's no restart in sight after new cases yesterday more than doubled from the previous day. The fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is driving China's biggest outbreak since early in the pandemic.

—Kris Higginson
