Scientists across several European countries have recently reported a hybrid of omicron and delta, but officials said the hybrid is not a novel concern and does not seem to have grown or spread exponentially.

Meanwhile, Americans may need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep hospitalization and deaths under control due to the waning effectiveness of existing vaccines on variants such as omicron, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

