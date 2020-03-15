Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. One by one, our civic institutions have shut down — schools, libraries, courts, the Space Needle — and while Seattle isn’t empty, it is eerie.

As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made every day. The state Department of Health announced 60 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 643 cases, including 40 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 388 people fall ill and 35 of them die. The pandemic has pushed our already-strained health care system to its limits.

About 2,300 people across the U.S. have been confirmed to have the virus, but a Seattle expert estimates the real count could be 10 times that many. And while President Donald Trump has banned air travel from many European countries, most new infections in the United States are likely being spread by the country’s own residents.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.