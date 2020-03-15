Life is different in the Puget Sound region as most people — by choice or by order — practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. One by one, our civic institutions have shut down — schools, libraries, courts, the Space Needle — and while Seattle isn’t empty, it is eerie.
As Washington gains the capacity to test more people for the virus, more COVID-19 diagnoses are made every day. The state Department of Health announced 60 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 643 cases, including 40 deaths. The bulk of cases remain in King County, which has seen 388 people fall ill and 35 of them die. The pandemic has pushed our already-strained health care system to its limits.
Bellevue scientists bring disease-modeling expertise to coronavirus work
Gov. Jay Inslee presented a startling chart last week when he announced a ban on large gatherings. It showed how fast the coronavirus could spread through Washington without significant action: 25,000 cases by early April and 400 people likely to die in King and Snohomish counties alone.
Those models were developed by a team of local researchers who, until recently, had focused mainly on tuberculosis, malaria and other scourges of the developing world. Now, the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) in Bellevue has shifted gears to help health officials and policymakers track and forecast the novel coronavirus’ progression.
Not quite empty, but eerie
One by one, our civic institutions have shut down — schools, libraries, courts, the Space Needle. Still, life continues on here, at the forefront of a national emergency that has distorted the social fabric unlike anything in our lifetimes. But it is quieter. Lonelier. Distant.
