Maryland has relaxed COVID capacity limits - though it's not yet a return to normal
Gyms, restaurants, bars, houses of worship and retail businesses in Maryland began operating this weekend under Gov. Larry Hogan’s order removing capacity limits. Yet it's some way off from a return to normal life.
Many establishments were proceeding with caution. And because social distancing guidelines and mask requirements are still in place, the removal of the capacity limits won’t make much difference in some venues, particularly at smaller retail stores and restaurants.
Local officials in some counties opted to keep some restrictions in place.
Seattle Times special Sunday section: A Year of Pandemic
A year ago, we embarked on a journey none of us chose.
We've suffered from the virus — or fear of it. We've learned to mask up and adapt. We've wept for family members lost, dreams dashed and businesses closed. We've grown hopeful — for vaccines, for an end.
These are the stories of our year with COVID-19 — one that has changed us all.