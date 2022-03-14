Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements would lift in grocery stores, bars, gyms, child care facilities and other indoor establishments as COVID cases continue to fall from its omicron surge. But for myriad reasons — they are immunocompromised, or they work in a high-traffic area, or they live with someone who isn’t vaccinated — some say they’ll continue to mask up.

Meanwhile, scientists have recently reported that a hybrid of the omicron and delta coronavirus variants has been popping up in several countries in Europe. Here’s what is known about the hybrid, which has picked up the names deltamicron or deltacron.

