As much of the rest of the world continues to struggle with coronavirus vaccine shortages, President Joe Biden this week directed his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson shots. He added Friday, however, that the U.S. would join India, Japan and Australia in jointly manufacturing and distributing up to 1 billion doses of the vaccine before the end of next year.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday directed the state’s school districts to offer at least some in-person instruction to all students by late April, and that he plans to issue an emergency proclamation next week.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.