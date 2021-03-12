By
 

The state is ready for another step toward normalcy — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington’s 39 counties will soon move to a new third phase in his COVID-19 reopening plan, which will allow restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity.

While the state’s health officials are encouraged by the increasing number of people being vaccinated, they still have concerns about the coronavirus variants. On Thursday, the state’s secretary of health confirmed a case of the variant that first emerged in Brazil has been detected in King County.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

All American adults will be eligible for vaccines by May 1, putting us on track to return to a semblance of normal life by July 4, President Joe Biden said yesterday. He laid out concrete steps to make that happen after "a year filled with the loss of life, and the loss of living." Here are three key take-aways from his speech, and the exaggerations that sent fact-checkers scurrying.

Restaurants will be able to serve more customers, fans can go to the Mariners' opener, and beloved spaces at state parks will reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. Here's what else you can and can't do when the third phase of reopening begins soon.

Fans' return to Seattle sports arenas is a cause for joy and great solace, columnist Larry Stone writes exactly a year after the sports world slammed to a halt. Members of five local teams are remembering that jarring time, with seasons lost and a few new perspectives gained. 

Another worrisome coronavirus variant has arrived in King County, the state's secretary of health says. It's more contagious and could evade antibodies generated by vaccines.

As vaccinations rise, we're answering questions about how daily life is transforming for vaccinated people and what they can do under new guidelines.

Side effects are flattening some vaccine recipients, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Here's what to expect, why, and whether you should take anything to ease the effects.

The U.S. is sitting on tens of millions of vaccines made by AstraZeneca while other countries beg for access. Our nation may never need the doses.

What questions do you have about coronavirus vaccines? Join Seattle Times journalists and Dr. Helen Chu, a UW infectious disease expert, for a free online event Monday. They'll discuss the latest on vaccine distribution and take your questions. Register here.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

