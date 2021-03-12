The state is ready for another step toward normalcy — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington’s 39 counties will soon move to a new third phase in his COVID-19 reopening plan, which will allow restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity.

While the state’s health officials are encouraged by the increasing number of people being vaccinated, they still have concerns about the coronavirus variants. On Thursday, the state’s secretary of health confirmed a case of the variant that first emerged in Brazil has been detected in King County.

