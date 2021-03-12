The state is ready for another step toward normalcy — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington’s 39 counties will soon move to a new third phase in his COVID-19 reopening plan, which will allow restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity.
While the state’s health officials are encouraged by the increasing number of people being vaccinated, they still have concerns about the coronavirus variants. On Thursday, the state’s secretary of health confirmed a case of the variant that first emerged in Brazil has been detected in King County.
Hungary emerges as an EU vaccination star amid surging cases
Hungary has emerged as a European Union leader in COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to a strategy that sought shots from Russia and China as well as from inside the bloc, spurring increasing trust in jabs from eastern nations.
But that strategy is up against a skyrocketing rise in new COVID-19 cases and deaths blamed on a more infectious virus variant first found in Britain that is putting an unprecedented strain on Hungary’s health care system. A new round of lockdown measures took effect Monday to curb the surge, which saw deaths averaging around 150 per day and hospitalizations and new cases breaking records set during the previous peak in December.
As of Friday, 11.9% of Hungary’s adult population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. That is the second-highest rate of vaccination in the 27-member EU after the small island nation of Malta and substantially above the EU average of 7%. With five vaccines approved for use in Hungary, more than in any other EU nation, more than 1.2 million Hungarians have received a jab in the country of fewer than 10 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
AP-NORC poll: People of color bear COVID-19’s economic brunt
A year ago, Elvia Banuelos’ life was looking up. The 39-year-old mother of two young children said she felt confident about a new management-level job with the U.S. Census Bureau — she would earn money to supplement the child support she receives to keep her children healthy, happy and in day care.
But when the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic last March, forcing hundreds of millions of people into strict lockdown, Banuelos’ outlook changed. The new job fell through, the child support payments stopped because of a job loss and she became a stay-at-home mom when day cares shuttered.
Millions of Americans have experienced a devastating toll during the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, from lost loved ones to lost jobs. Those losses haven’t hit all Americans equally, with communities of color hit especially hard by both the virus and the economic fallout.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that compared with white Americans, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to have experienced job and other income losses during the pandemic, and those who have lost income are more likely to have found themselves in deep financial holes.
All American adults will be eligible for vaccines by May 1, putting us on track to return to a semblance of normal life by July 4, President Joe Biden said yesterday. He laid out concrete steps to make that happen after "a year filled with the loss of life, and the loss of living." Here are three key take-aways from his speech, and the exaggerations that sent fact-checkers scurrying.
Restaurants will be able to serve more customers, fans can go to the Mariners' opener, and beloved spaces at state parks will reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. Here's what else you can and can't do when the third phase of reopening begins soon.
Fans' return to Seattle sports arenas is a cause for joy and great solace, columnist Larry Stone writes exactly a year after the sports world slammed to a halt. Members of five local teams are remembering that jarring time, with seasons lost and a few new perspectives gained.
Another worrisome coronavirus variant has arrived in King County, the state's secretary of health says. It's more contagious and could evade antibodies generated by vaccines.
As vaccinations rise, we're answering questions about how daily life is transforming for vaccinated people and what they can do under new guidelines.
Side effects are flattening some vaccine recipients, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Here's what to expect, why, and whether you should take anything to ease the effects.
The U.S. is sitting on tens of millions of vaccines made by AstraZeneca while other countries beg for access. Our nation may never need the doses.
What questions do you have about coronavirus vaccines? Join Seattle Times journalists and Dr. Helen Chu, a UW infectious disease expert, for a free online event Monday. They'll discuss the latest on vaccine distribution and take your questions. Register here.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
