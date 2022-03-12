United Airlines has announced that employees placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine by claiming a medical or religious exemptions will be allowed to return to work beginning March 28.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister has urged citizens to not assume the pandemic is over as officials report increasing rates of infection within nine consecutive days.

At the same time, officials in China have ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents in the city of Changchun amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting transport links to be suspended and non-essential businesses to close.

