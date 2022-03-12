United Airlines has announced that employees placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine by claiming a medical or religious exemptions will be allowed to return to work beginning March 28.
Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister has urged citizens to not assume the pandemic is over as officials report increasing rates of infection within nine consecutive days.
At the same time, officials in China have ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents in the city of Changchun amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting transport links to be suspended and non-essential businesses to close.
China tightens controls as more virus cases reported
China instituted new COVID-19 restrictions Saturday that included urging the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai while the leader of Hong Kong warned that its coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach its peak.
In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite housing complex in the northeastern district of Shunyi was locked down after an infection was found there. Residents were ordered to undergo testing.
The government said the infected person was a close contact of an earlier case in the capital.
“Please do not leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, was cited as saying by state TV.
The government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no death in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. Its numbers are low compared with some countries, but authorities say they are ready to lock down communities if one case is found.
The Shanghai city government, where 22 new cases were reported Saturday, announced schools would switch back to teaching online.
Oregon and Washington lift mask requirements Saturday
After spending a majority of the pandemic under statewide indoor face covering requirements, Washington and Oregon will be lifting their mask mandates Saturday — marking a significant step in restoring normalcy.
The milestone, which comes two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, is on trend with the rest of the country as public health orders were dropped in droves. Oregon and Washington are among the last states to lift mask requirements.
“We’re turning a page in our fight against the COVID virus,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said during a recent news conference.
Last month — as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drastically declined, following a surge caused by the omicron variant — Oregon and Washington’s Democratic governors announced that they would be lifting rules requiring masks in indoor public places and schools on March 12.
These Seattle-area bars and restaurants are still requiring masks and proof of vaccination
King County drops its indoor mask mandate Saturday, one of the last coronavirus-related restrictions after the county rolled back requirements for restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms to check for proof of vaccination earlier this month.
But with businesses free to impose their own COVID-19 rules, and after dealing with lockdowns and staff shortages during the pandemic, not all establishments are ready to say goodbye to restrictions.
Matthew Powell knows intimately the effect COVID has had on both the health care system and on businesses, as a hospital physician and the owner of The Doctor’s Office, a 12-seat cocktail bar in Capitol Hill.
His bar started checking vaccination statuses of guests in August, a month before King County made it a requirement. He intends to continue the practice indefinitely.
For the time being, his bar will also require masks, though Powell said he’s “cautiously optimistic” they will be able to drop the requirement in a few weeks.