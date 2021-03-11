A year ago today, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. Now, after months of rationing vaccine shots, states are preparing for a surge in doses — hopefully enough for every adult by the end of May.
Congress on Wednesday approved the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign, which he has said he’ll do Friday. The legislation will send direct payments to many Americans and extend weekly emergency unemployment benefits — among other actions — though Republicans have argued the bill is crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing. Here’s what the package means for Washingtonians.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
- Charts, tips and resources to help you understand the pandemic and get through it safely
- How to improve your mask’s protection against COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts
- Where to get tested
- Staying safe when you leave home
- Mapping the daily spread across Washington and the world
- More news about the pandemic
More
Why easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could be a boon for coronavirus variants
COVID-19 vaccine rollout has accelerated to more than 2 million shots per day in the United States. A more transmissible coronavirus variant from the U.K. is muscling its way across the country. And governors from Texas to Massachusetts are racing to loosen mask mandates and strictures on gatherings and reopen gyms, restaurants, workplaces and schools.
For a virus in search of new ways to spread and sicken, this convergence of events is a moment of unique opportunity, and new research underscores the peril.
Two studies published this week in the journal Science explore some of the circumstances that are known to give rise to new genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
In both a mathematical modeling exercise and a genetic deep dive into 1,313 coronavirus samples, researchers show that worrisome genetic changes to the virus are most likely to take root and spread when infection rates surge, when many people have only partial immunity, and when the virus is made to work harder to find its next victim.
The findings suggest the coming months could bring new challenges to a country already battered and exhausted by pandemic and eager for life return to normal.
Will the coronavirus ever go away?
Will the coronavirus ever go away?
No one knows for sure. Scientists think the virus that causes COVID-19 may be with us for decades or longer, but that doesn’t mean it will keep posing the same threat.
The virus emerged in late 2019 and it’s difficult to predict how it will behave over the long term. But many experts believe it’s likely the disease will eventually ease from a crisis to a nuisance like the common cold.
That would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.
The 1918 flu pandemic could also offer clues about the course of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a third of the world’s population became infected with that virus, which originated in birds. Eventually, after infected people either died or developed immunity, the virus stopped spreading quickly. It later mutated into a less virulent form, which experts say continues to circulate seasonally.
AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic
About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public’s worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.
But people still in mourning express frustration at the continued struggle to stay safe.
“We didn’t have a chance to grieve. It’s almost like it happened yesterday for us. It’s still fresh,” said Nettie Parks of Volusia County, Florida, whose only brother died of COVID-19 last April. Because of travel restrictions, Parks and her five sisters have yet to hold a memorial.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state will get billions of dollars for schools, child care, local governments and more after Congress yesterday approved a vast expansion of the nation’s social safety net. Here's where the money will go in our state, along with key highlights of the $1.9 trillion package. It's interesting to compare it with what other countries are spending on pandemic relief.
"There is real reason for hope," President Joe Biden will tell Americans as he delivers his first prime-time speech at 5 p.m. Pacific time tonight, a year to the day after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Expect to hear about his pandemic plans for the next few months and a renewed call to take precautions against COVID-19.
Nursing-home residents can get hugs again, the U.S. government says, but that's not the case in Washington state yet. Changes are in the works, a state official explains.
Will you cuddle your grandkids, now that the CDC has released new guidance on what vaccinated people can do? For one woman, it was doctor’s orders. Read her prescription and watch the sweet moment that followed.
Biden is doubling the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, meaning the nation would have more than what's needed to vaccinate every American. States could soon see their shipments grow as much as 50%, bringing new challenges.
How will Washington's cities get vaccines to homeless people? As advocates and officials grapple with that question, some hope J&J's vaccine will be a game-changer.
Parents in Idaho are organizing their own prom with a bold slogan that's painfully inaccurate these days.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- The verdict is in on who did the vaccines right, Washington or Oregon. Hint: It wasn't us.
- Lumen Field Event Center opens Saturday as huge COVID-19 vaccination clinic; here's how it will work VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, March 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Washington is the best state for the second year in a row. Obviously!
- A quick guide to the birds you're hearing now in Seattle area