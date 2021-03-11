We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
No one knows for sure. Scientists think the virus that causes COVID-19 may be with us for decades or longer, but that doesn’t mean it will keep posing the same threat.
The virus emerged in late 2019 and it’s difficult to predict how it will behave over the long term. But many experts believe it’s likely the disease will eventually ease from a crisis to a nuisance like the common cold.
That would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination. Other viruses have followed a similar path.
The 1918 flu pandemic could also offer clues about the course of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a third of the world’s population became infected with that virus, which originated in birds. Eventually, after infected people either died or developed immunity, the virus stopped spreading quickly. It later mutated into a less virulent form, which experts say continues to circulate seasonally.
AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic
About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public’s worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.
But people still in mourning express frustration at the continued struggle to stay safe.
“We didn’t have a chance to grieve. It’s almost like it happened yesterday for us. It’s still fresh,” said Nettie Parks of Volusia County, Florida, whose only brother died of COVID-19 last April. Because of travel restrictions, Parks and her five sisters have yet to hold a memorial.
"There is real reason for hope," President Joe Biden will tell Americans as he delivers his first prime-time speech at 5 p.m. Pacific time tonight, a year to the day after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Expect to hear about his pandemic plans for the next few months and a renewed call to take precautions against COVID-19.
Biden is doubling the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, meaning the nation would have more than what's needed to vaccinate every American. States could soon see their shipments grow as much as 50%, bringing new challenges.
How will Washington's cities get vaccines to homeless people? As advocates and officials grapple with that question, some hope J&J's vaccine will be a game-changer.
Parents in Idaho are organizing their own promwith a bold slogan that's painfully inaccurate these days.
—Kris Higginson
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.