A year ago today, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic. Now, after months of rationing vaccine shots, states are preparing for a surge in doses — hopefully enough for every adult by the end of May.

Congress on Wednesday approved the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign, which he has said he’ll do Friday. The legislation will send direct payments to many Americans and extend weekly emergency unemployment benefits — among other actions — though Republicans have argued the bill is crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing. Here’s what the package means for Washingtonians.

