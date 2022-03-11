House Democrats prepared a $15.6 billion COVID-19 funds package Wednesday, but it is unlikely to pass within the divided Senate. Republicans hold that they are unwilling to provide more funding unless cuts are made elsewhere or the Biden administration provides a full accounting of previous COVID-19 response funds.
China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases
China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.
Residents are required to remain at home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.
The latest lockdowns, which also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong, show China is sticking to the draconian approach to the pandemic it has enforced for most of the past two years, despite some earlier indications that authorities would be implementing more targeted measures.
China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun, a center of the country’s auto industry. In the entire province, cases have exceeded 1,100 since the latest outbreak first struck late last week.
“I lost a year of my life … a year of my kids' lives.” Josh Welch is finally home after 197 days in the hospital, most of which he doesn't remember. But for his wife and four children, there are the moments they'll never forget.