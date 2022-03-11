By
 

House Democrats prepared a $15.6 billion COVID-19 funds package Wednesday, but it is unlikely to pass within the divided Senate. Republicans hold that they are unwilling to provide more funding unless cuts are made elsewhere or the Biden administration provides a full accounting of previous COVID-19 response funds.

Meanwhile, China is responding to a recent COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other safety measures that are less restrictive than the previous “zero tolerance” approach.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

For parents of young children, the newest vaccine findings are posing unnerving questions at the same time much of the nation unmasks. But the coming weeks should bring some clarity. 

Today is the last day masks are required at many Washington businesses and schools, exactly two years after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. You'll need masks a bit longer on planes, trains and buses as the government works out how to wind down the rules.

In China, a city of 9 million people locked down today against a new spike.

“I lost a year of my life … a year of my kids' lives.” Josh Welch is finally home after 197 days in the hospital, most of which he doesn't remember. But for his wife and four children, there are the moments they'll never forget.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

