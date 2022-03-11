By
 

House Democrats prepared a $15.6 billion COVID-19 funds package Wednesday, but it is unlikely to pass within the divided Senate. Republicans hold that they are unwilling to provide more funding unless cuts are made elsewhere or the Biden administration provides a full accounting of previous COVID-19 response funds.

Meanwhile, China is responding to a recent COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other safety measures that are less restrictive than the previous “zero tolerance” approach.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases

China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Residents are required to remain at home, with one family member permitted to venture out to buy food and other necessities every two days. All residents must undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

The latest lockdowns, which also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong, show China is sticking to the draconian approach to the pandemic it has enforced for most of the past two years, despite some earlier indications that authorities would be implementing more targeted measures.

China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun, a center of the country’s auto industry. In the entire province, cases have exceeded 1,100 since the latest outbreak first struck late last week.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

For parents of young children, the newest vaccine findings are posing unnerving questions at the same time much of the nation unmasks. But the coming weeks should bring some clarity. 

Today is the last day masks are required at many Washington businesses and schools, exactly two years after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. You'll need masks a bit longer on planes, trains and buses as the government works out how to wind down the rules.

In China, a city of 9 million people locked down today against a new spike.

“I lost a year of my life … a year of my kids' lives.” Josh Welch is finally home after 197 days in the hospital, most of which he doesn't remember. But for his wife and four children, there are the moments they'll never forget.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories