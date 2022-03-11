House Democrats prepared a $15.6 billion COVID-19 funds package Wednesday, but it is unlikely to pass within the divided Senate. Republicans hold that they are unwilling to provide more funding unless cuts are made elsewhere or the Biden administration provides a full accounting of previous COVID-19 response funds.

Meanwhile, China is responding to a recent COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other safety measures that are less restrictive than the previous “zero tolerance” approach.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.