Despite united GOP opposition and a narrow Democratic majority, the House is set to approve a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday and send it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package will send $350 billion to cities and states, $130 billion to schools to help them reopen, and devote billions more to a national vaccination program, expanded coronavirus testing, food stamps, rental assistance and more.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely
Chafing under Spain’s sluggish vaccination rollout, regional health authorities and doctors are urging the central government in Madrid to widen the categories of people who can receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
While other European countries like Germany, France and Italy have expanded the use of vaccine made by the British-Swedish company to include more elderly patients, Spain has stuck with administering it to those 55 and under.
But critics say Spain’s reluctance to use AstraZeneca, which is going to essential workers 55 and under like teachers and police officers.
When the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in January, Spain’s government pledged to have vaccinated 70% of its adult population by the summer. So far, only 1.4 million of Spain’s 47 million residents have been inoculated.
EU-UK relations take a new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ comments
The leaders of the European Union and the United Kingdom went head-to-head in an angry exchange over vaccine exports as relations between the bloc and its former member took another diplomatic dip on Wednesday.
After the British government summoned the EU envoy to explain comments by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that it was his “wish to correct the suggestion from the European Council president that the U.K. has blocked vaccine exports.”
“Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components,” Johnson said.
The spat comes against a background that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Britain is seen as a huge success while that in the 27-nation bloc has been a major failure. The United Kingdom has given about 35% of its adults a vaccine shot while the EU is further back with 9.5%.
EU rumors, unproven, of British hoarding of vaccines at the expense of the continent have always been there, but Michel issued a statement Tuesday saying that “the United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Seattle's Lumen Field Event Center has morphed into a mass vaccination clinic. Boat shows, concerts and art fairs have given way to 144 vaccination stations in the cavernous event center, which will open Saturday with the capability to vaccinate 22,000 people a day when the shots become more readily available. How will they pack that many people in without getting everyone sick? Here's how it will work, along with our updating guide to getting your vaccine in the Puget Sound area.
The verdict is in on who did the vaccines right, Washington or Oregon. Hint: It wasn’t us, columnist Danny Westneat writes. Meanwhile, one U.S. state has thrown the doors open to every adult who wants a shot … but some nations haven't even started vaccinations yet.
Hundreds of King County grocery workers will start getting $4-an-hour hazard pay this month. The County Council approved the pay bump in unincorporated areas.
Many COVID-19 "long-haulers" had no symptoms until well after they tested positive, according to a new study that also found more than 30 types of long-term problems stemming from the virus.
One university is offering "staycation" cash to students who skip spring break and stay put.
