Despite united GOP opposition and a narrow Democratic majority, the House is set to approve a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday and send it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package will send $350 billion to cities and states, $130 billion to schools to help them reopen, and devote billions more to a national vaccination program, expanded coronavirus testing, food stamps, rental assistance and more.
Seattle's Lumen Field Event Center has morphed into a mass vaccination clinic. Boat shows, concerts and art fairs have given way to 144 vaccination stations in the cavernous event center, which will open Saturday with the capability to vaccinate 22,000 people a day when the shots become more readily available. How will they pack that many people in without getting everyone sick? Here's how it will work, along with our updating guide to getting your vaccine in the Puget Sound area.
