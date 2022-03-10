The number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths across the globe continue to fall except in the Western Pacific, where officials reported an increase in COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while the decision was “heartbreaking.” Democrats felt an urgency to make concessions in bargaining with Republicans and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and European allies, she said.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed after two years?
More countries are shifting toward a return to normal and learning to live with the virus. Safe, effective vaccines have been developed and there’s better understanding of how to treat people sickened by the virus.
Two years after the pandemic began, questions remain about the coronavirus. But experts know a lot more about how to keep it under control.
“The world has watched us learn in real-time how to treat COVID-19,” says Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.
“Eventually every country will have to learn to live with COVID,” says Sehgal.
End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim
This could be the end of the line for congressional funding to fight COVID-19.
What started a month ago as a $30 billion request from the White House to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic has been slashed, reduced and fallen apart on Capitol Hill.
The end result Wednesday was a $15.6 billion package prepared by House Democrats that has almost no chance of passing in the evenly divided Senate, where Republicans have indicated they are unwilling to provide more money without cuts elsewhere or a full accounting from the Biden administration of already-approved virus funding.
That means it’s highly likely no new federal money will be readily approved to fight COVID as the pandemic moves to what many officials are now calling the endemic stage.