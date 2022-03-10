The number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths across the globe continue to fall except in the Western Pacific, where officials reported an increase in COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Democratic House leaders abandoned plans to set aside $15.6 billion for COVID-19 assistance in the $1.5 trillion spending bill approved in The House on Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while the decision was “heartbreaking.” Democrats felt an urgency to make concessions in bargaining with Republicans and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and European allies, she said.

